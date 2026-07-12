The Underrated Cardinals Addition Who Could Change Everything This Season

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals didn't make a bunch of splash moves this offseason. Judging by their three-win season, a new head coach and departure from franchise quarterback Kyler Murray, that probably was the right move.

Rather, the Cardinals opted to do a bit of dirty work this offseason — fixing three spots along the offensive line, completely revamping their running back room and supplementing depth on the defensive side of the ball.

The Cardinals haven't dominated the line of scrimmage, on either side, for years. Arizona's won just 15 games in the last three seasons combined, and a mix of simple poor play and injuries upfront has been one of the root causes.

Free agent signing (and familiar face) Roy Lopez isn't set to be an All-Pro, but his addition along the defensive line could tip the scale in Arizona's favor — and that's what can change everything.

This all begins with the players around Lopez. The Cardinals lost Calais Campbell in free agency but still have Walter Nolen III and Dante Stills in the mix — Nolen offering star potential if healthy while Stills has been a quietly consistent machine for Arizona in the interior.

Andrew Billings also joined the Cardinals via free agency this offseason, offering a massive presence that can slow down double teams and eat gaps to clear space for others to make plays. Fourth-round draft pick Kaleb Proctor offers elite pass-rush upside and hopefully will be healthy at some point this season after tearing his meniscus.

That's all to say, the Cardinals' defensive line room offers a bit of everything. Lopez's arrival as a quick and twitchy presence to impact the run could be the cherry on top of Arizona's hopes to finally control the trenches.

Lopez previously played for Arizona from 2023-24 before his one-year hiatus in Detroit, so this is sort of a homecoming for the former sixth-round pick.

"The biggest thing was probably taking advantage of your opportunities," Lopez told reporters after re-signing with the Cardinals.

"Some games, I'm not getting the snap count I wanted or getting the look I want but just being able to [throw] all the excuses out of the door. The biggest thing was preparation and understanding that when I get in, it's on."

Lopez projects as a starter this season in a Cardinals defensive line room that will be heavily rotated under defensive coordinator Nick Rallis.

In the locker room, Lopez is a highly respected and beloved teammate. If play can translate on the field, Arizona's ability to win at the point of attack takes a massive jump.

More wins on first and second down turns into obvious passing situations on third. Stopping the run and getting into the backfield only helps balance a Cardinals defense that will see their secondary have to cover for less time, allowing more opportunity to force mistakes and potentially make plays.

The game of football is a web that sees every position group connected to each other. Harmony between all three levels of a defense creates advantages, and that's something Arizona's defense needs along with simply staying healthy in 2026.

Lopez isn't the main or key ingredient in that happening — though he's needed nonetheless.

"It's good to get Roy back. Obviously I didn't know Roy, but this building did," Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur said this offseason.

"To bring those two guys in [Billings and Lopez] that played a lot of football at the position, you think about first and second down and that's key and critical to make sure you're plugging up those gaps."