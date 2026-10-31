What Budda Baker Said as Cardinals Trade Rumors Intensify

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals dealt Marvin Harrison Jr. weeks ago, and as the NFL's Nov. 10 trade deadline approaches, they might not be done dealing some of their biggest names.

Budda Baker is no stranger to seeing his name involved in trade discussions, as we've now approached yearly tradition for content creators and other outlets to include Arizona's defensive leader and longest-tenured Cardinal in theoretical trades.

2026 is no different, as the Cardinals are off to a rocky start and Baker again finds himself in trade rumors. After another failed season looks to be shaping up in the desert, many are curious to see if the Pro Bowl safety is moved.

The player himself isn't paying any mind to the chatter.

“Just living in the present. Like today, having a great time with you guys, and going to have a great Friday practice. Just focus on playing against the Dallas Cowboys and trying to get a W at their stadium," Baker told reporters this week.

Baker's in his tenth season and has played in just one playoff game with the Cardinals. Since arriving, Arizona hasn't won the NFC West once. The Cardinals are just 2-5 this season under new head coach Mike LaFleur.

The losing has certainly piled in the desert, reaching a point where if Baker requested a trade to pursue a Super Bowl push elsewhere, Arizona would do right by their face of the franchise.

"My approach is I'm here," Baker told ESPN's Josh Weinfuss in an interview earlier this week.

"I'm here. I want to win. I want to be here. And I'm just controlling what I can control, just taking it one week at a time, and hopefully when the deadline ends, I'll still be here. If not, I mean, it's a business. I understand at the end of the day and that's it."

Baker has earned the right to dictate his future. What exactly that holds remains to be seen, though either possibility of him staying or leaving appears to be on the table.