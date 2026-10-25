Cardinals-Broncos Inactives: Budda Baker, Pat Surtain II Final Status Revealed

The Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos got drastically different injury news Sunday morning ahead of their Week 7 clash at State Farm Stadium.

The Cardinals officially have star safety Budda Baker active today after he entered the weekend questionable with illness and a groin injury. Baker missed two days of practice but secures an Arizona backend that's already missing Andrew Wingard.

The Broncos, meanwhile, officially do not have star cornerback Patrick Surtain II, as he's out with an ankle injury that will keep him sidelined for a third consecutive game.

Full inactives for both sides:

Arizona Cardinals Inactives

Oct 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs with the ball against the New York Giants during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeremiyah Love

Carson Beck

Walter Nolen III

Andrew Wingard

Jon Gaines

Max Melton

Albert Reese

Melton is ruled out after being questionable while Darius Robinson is good to go.

The Cardinals elevated offensive lineman Kingsley Eguakun and defensive lineman Jared Harrison-Hunte on Saturday among a flurry of roster moves, which you can read more about here.

Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur on Robinson, who is having his best year to date:

“You guys obviously see it Sunday. I see it every day since I’ve been here. He’s a pleasure to work with too. He is made of all the right stuff in terms of what you want in a worker and a person. I don’t think he puts any unneeded stress or anything on himself. He just shows up to work and tries to get better. He’s an extremely coachable dude," he said.

"You can just tell by his teammates’ response in terms of how well he’s played of what he means to them. Because again, I think everyone’s just looking for intentions and his intentions are right. He just wants to do right. He just wants to play as hard as he can. I’m happy for the start he’s had and I still think he’s got a long way to go — in a good way.”

Denver Broncos Inactives

Oct 4, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga (9) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyler Badie

Jonah Eliss

Talanoa Hufanga

Pat Surtain II

Sam Ehlinger

Kage Casey

Dallen Bentley

Jordan Jackson

Tyler Onyedim

The Broncos activated running back Jonah Coleman and outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper to the 53-man roster this weekend. Denver also elevated safety Taylor Rapp and defensive back Sean Fresch Jr. from the practice squad ahead of their clash in the desert.

If you haven't heard, the Cardinals are inducting Larry Fitzgerald into their Ring of Honor this weekend. Broncos head coach Sean Payton had great things to say when asked about Fitzgerald earlier this week:

“He was amazing. Fortunately I was able to spend some time with him at the [Pro Football] Hall of Fame. There are so many things that he represented that are right. So consistent, competitive," he said of Fitzgerald.

"It was an amazing statistic, I never knew they kept track of it. He had more tackles—maybe that’s not a good stat—but he had more tackles than dropped passes. He was smart, tough, reliable. He knew then that he was going to be at this game and gave me a hard time about it. Tremendous player. Really, really good.”

Kickoff is at 1:05 PM MST in State Farm Stadium.