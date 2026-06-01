Packers Insider Slams Brakes on Cardinals' Josh Sweat Trade Buzz

ARIZONA — The rumor mill is churning at record pace around the Arizona Cardinals.

Between Jacoby Brissett's contract dispute and trade buzz surrounding Josh Sweat, there's no shortage of storylines in Tempe as OTAs conclude this week. Mandatory mini-camp is ahead next week beginning on June 8.

Whether Brissett shows face or not remains to be seen, though it does feel as if we have more of a grasp on that compared to Sweat's situation. We know Brissett wants a new deal and thus explains his absence from (voluntary) OTAs.

Sweat, who did miss last offseason's iteration of workouts, reportedly wasn't happy with the Cardinals after the organization fired Jonathan Gannon following 2025. Months later, those trade rumors are beginning to pick up steam once again.

The latest came this morning, suggesting the Cardinals and Green Bay Packers were locked into trade discussions involving Sweat.

However, The Athletic's Matt Schneidman disputed that report.

"Sorry to rain on the parade, but I’m told Brian Gutekunst hasn’t discussed a Josh Sweat trade with anyone. Not a thing at this point," he posted on X.

Sorry to rain on the parade, but I’m told Brian Gutekunst hasn’t discussed a Josh Sweat trade with anyone. Not a thing at this point. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) June 1, 2026

Sweat is entering the second year of a four-year, $76.4 million contract. He led the Cardinals with 12.5 sacks last season.

Packers On SI's Bill Huber says perhaps a fifth-round pick would get it done when talking to NFL execs due to his age (29) and contract:

"The trade compensation might not be much. One high-ranking executive told Packers On SI that a fifth-round pick might get it done because Sweat is 29 and expensive," wrote Huber.

"While he’s been durable with only two missed games the past five seasons, the executive said Sweat is 'on his last leg.'”

Dealing Sweat for a fifth-round pick would be a tough pill to swallow for Cardinals fans, especially after Arizona didn't touch their pass rush depth chart this offseason.

Still, rumors around Sweat and what could come of a potential deal remain to be seen. Teams are at least calling the Cardinals — if they engage is entirely up to them.

The Packers would love to add another premier defender to their squad in hopes of loading up for a Super Bowl run, especially in what's now an arms race in the NFC after the Los Angeles Rams acquired Myles Garrett via trade today.

For what it's worth, Gannon is now the Packers' defensive coordinator and quite obviously would love to work with Sweat once again.