Arizona Cardinals Must Answer This Question Before 2025
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals had a clear focus this offseason: Improve the defensive side of the ball.
Both free agency and the draft bolstered all three levels of coordinator Nick Rallis' defense, as prominent names such as Josh Sweat, Calais Campbell, Dalvin Tomlinson, Walter Nolen and Will Johnson (among others) arrive to the desert with hopes of turning the Cardinals into a playoff contender this season.
Offensively, the Cardinals made no virtual changes - and that poises the biggest question ahead of training camp according to The Athletic:
Arizona Cardinals' Biggest Question Revealed
When evaluating Arizona's biggest question, Doug Haller asks if the Cardinals did enough to improve offensively.
"Defensive upgrades? GM Monti Ossenfort signed one of the best edge rushers available in Josh Sweat. He added veteran defensive tackles in Dalvin Tomlinson and Calais Campbell. Then, the Cardinals drafted defensive players with six of their seven picks, a group that included DT Walter Nolen and CB Will Johnson.
"Arizona should have one of the more improved defenses in the league. The offense, however, looks similar to last season’s, when Arizona ranked 11th in yardage per game and 12th in scoring. A veteran receiver to go alongside Marvin Harrison Jr. would have helped. The offensive line also needed attention."
It's Fair to Question Arizona Cardinals Offense Ahead of 2025
Statistically, the Cardinals' overall offensive output wasn't awful in 2024 - though there was a lot left to be desired.
Perhaps the biggest question mark was the overall consistency of the unit led by Kyler Murray. Far too often did Arizona's unit sputter - especially down the second half of the season and in key moments.
Can the Cardinals fully unlock Marvin Harrison Jr. this year? Will Arizona's offensive line play up to par? How far will continuity carry this unit?
Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing certainly has his work cut out for him. With key chess pieces available across the board, there should be no excuses for Arizona's offense in 2025.
General manager Monti Ossenfort certainly believes they have enough offensively.
“I think the offense will take another jump. I do. We've got some guys coming off injury that are going to be back to help us out," Ossenfort told reporters.
"I think (TE) Trey (McBride) is still an ascending player. I think (WR) Marvin (Harrison Jr.), (WR) Michael Wilson, (WR) Greg Dortch, (WR) Zay Jones, (WR) Xavier Weaver, I think all those guys can take a jump in our offense. I think our offensive line played well last year.
"I think it's a good group. I think that the whole group's going to have a chance to ascend and build on what they did last year."