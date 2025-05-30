Major Takeaways From Cardinals Offseason Workouts
ARIZONA -- Voluntary Offseason Team Activities are here for the Arizona Cardinals, and the organization hit the ground running this past week ahead of a crucial 2025 season.
The Cardinals - led by third-year head coach Jonathan Gannon - are only having six of the available ten OTA sessions the NFL will allow ahead of mandatory mini-camp coming in June.
"I kind of look at the global view of that and the nine practices I feel like we can get done what we need to get done," said Gannon (h/t AZCardinals.com).
"You guys will see some different things that you haven't seen in two years ... but we tweaked some things and hopefully for development and health. That's the teeter-totter I live on, health and development. But we feel good about the plan in place."
Below, us on the Cardinals on SI podcast broke down our overall takeaways from OTA's and also answered some mailbag questions:
Takeaways From Cardinals OTA's
"I feel really good about where we're at going into OTA No. 1. It'll be good to get on the grass a little bit and see some football," Gannon told reporters ahead of practice earlier this week.
"Not true football yet because we're just in helmets, but it will be good to compete against each other."
Some notable names were missing from the period open to media in the likes of Josh Sweat, Hjalte Froholdt, Dalvin Tomlinson, Kelvin Beachum or Calais Campbell.
Walter Nolen and Jonah Williams were off working to the side.
It's not believed that any of the aforementioned players are having contract issues besides Nolen, who is one of two Cardinals rookies that have yet to officially sign their first NFL deals (Will Johnson being the other, who was practicing).
Gannon said the guys who weren't in attendance did a good job of communicating that to the coaching staff:
“Obviously voluntary. So, some guys are in and out, but I like where it’s at right now,” Gannon said Wednesday.
“I will say this, I always ask them — because it is voluntary — I ask them just to communicate with me. Our guys have done an excellent job communicating with me, so that’s good to see.”
Voluntary OTA's began for the Cardinals from May 28-30 and will happen once more from June 3-5 before mandatory minicamp arrives on June 10.
Training camp is expected to be in mid-late July.