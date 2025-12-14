Is Ladd McConkey playing today? Latest news, buzz on Chargers WR
The Los Angeles Chargers are soon set to face the Kansas City Chiefs in extremely cold weather at 10 A.M. Both teams are looking to fight for their playoff seeding/chances, likely giving this matchup a true playoff feel.
However, as it is later in the season, both teams are dealing with a plethora of different injuries. The Chargers are already dealing with multiple different injuries to the wide receiver room, with the most notable being Chargers star receiver, Ladd McConkey.
Ladd McConkey injury update
- McConkey is officially off the the final injury report, with no injury designation.
- With McConkey's limited designation throughout the entire week, he was likely to cede some practice reps to rookies Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith.
- The Chargers officially elevated practice squad and preseason star, Dalevon Campbell ahead of their pivotal matchup.
The Chargers are in such a crucial matchup need all the firepower they can get. Even with Justin Herbert dealing with a hand injury, poor pass protection and cold weather, having at least the threat of McConkey down the stretch would be crucial for a Chargers victory.
If the Chargers do decide to pass the ball, a bounce-back week for McConkey is in order, as he was held to one catch for 12 yards last week against an extremely strong Eagles secondary.
What about Tre Harris?
The likely "next man up" for McConkey would be Chargers second-round selection, Tre Harris. He has been playing more and more offensive snaps, due to his strong blocking ability and flashes with every catch he makes.
Harris will still have his role in this offense, with possibly some more play down the stretch if McConkey finds himself not 100% with the reported foot injury.
Chargers QB depth chart
- Ladd McConkey
- Quentin Johnston [Questionable]
- Keenan Allen
- Tre Harris
- Derius Davis [OUT]
- KeAndre Lambert-Smith
- Practice Squad: Dalevon Campbell
- Practice Squad: JaQuae Jackson
Nate Gosney is lifelong Chargers fan and football nerd who has been writing NFL content since 2022. As a former OL/TE in a run-only offense, he loves some old-school, tough football. Gosney is also a Journalism Graduate from Chaffey College, and is now furthering his studies at Cal State San Bernardino. Follow Gosney on X for more updates: @NateGosney