Is Ladd McConkey playing today? Latest news, buzz on Chargers WR

The Los Angeles Chargers are soon set to face the Kansas City Chiefs in extremely cold weather at 10 A.M. Both teams are looking to fight for their playoff seeding/chances, likely giving this matchup a true playoff feel.

However, as it is later in the season, both teams are dealing with a plethora of different injuries. The Chargers are already dealing with multiple different injuries to the wide receiver room, with the most notable being Chargers star receiver, Ladd McConkey.

RELATED: Could Chargers have stopped Philip Rivers from signing with Colts?

Ladd McConkey injury update

McConkey is officially off the the final injury report, with no injury designation.

With McConkey's limited designation throughout the entire week, he was likely to cede some practice reps to rookies Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith.

The Chargers officially elevated practice squad and preseason star, Dalevon Campbell ahead of their pivotal matchup.

The Chargers elevated WR Dalevon Campbell and S Marcus Williams from the practice squad ahead of tomorrow’s game — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) December 13, 2025

The Chargers are in such a crucial matchup need all the firepower they can get. Even with Justin Herbert dealing with a hand injury, poor pass protection and cold weather, having at least the threat of McConkey down the stretch would be crucial for a Chargers victory.

If the Chargers do decide to pass the ball, a bounce-back week for McConkey is in order, as he was held to one catch for 12 yards last week against an extremely strong Eagles secondary.

What about Tre Harris?

The likely "next man up" for McConkey would be Chargers second-round selection, Tre Harris. He has been playing more and more offensive snaps, due to his strong blocking ability and flashes with every catch he makes.

Justin Herbert connects with Tre' Harris 🎯



PHIvsLAC on ESPN/ABC

Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN App pic.twitter.com/rKhTNcp3qa — NFL (@NFL) December 9, 2025

Harris will still have his role in this offense, with possibly some more play down the stretch if McConkey finds himself not 100% with the reported foot injury.

RELATED: Making sense of Quentin Johnston's surprise addition to Chargers injury report

Chargers QB depth chart

Ladd McConkey

Quentin Johnston [Questionable]

Keenan Allen

Tre Harris

Derius Davis [OUT]

KeAndre Lambert-Smith

Practice Squad: Dalevon Campbell

Practice Squad: JaQuae Jackson

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers warned stumble vs. Chiefs could lead to missing playoffs

Ladd McConkey injury updates: Latest news, buzz on Chargers WR for Week 15 vs Chiefs

AI makes shocking prediction as Chargers try to sweep Chiefs for first time since 2013

Chargers keep becoming bigger underdogs before kickoff vs. Chiefs