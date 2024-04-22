Chargers News: NFL Insider Predicts Which Position LA Will Prioritize With Top Draft Pick
The Los Angeles Chargers hold the 5th overall selection in the upcoming NFL Draft and they are ready to bring a game-changer back to the organization. Picking this high in the draft is the only silver lining from a failed 2023 season that saw them go 5-12 on the year.
Los Angeles has been speculated to draft either an offensive lineman or wide receiver with this pick, giving them major help at positions of need. It's almost a toss-up at this point where the Bolts will go but one NFL insider believes they have the upper hand when it comes to understanding the team.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer believes that the Bolts pick has everything to do with head coach Jim Harbaugh. He believes that Los Angeles will ultimately go with an offensive lineman, staying with the team-building philosophy that Harbaugh typically has.
"But I think the Vikings come up for McCarthy at No. 4. And if I’m guessing from there, Alt to the Chargers at No. 5”
Landing an offensive tackle like Joe Alt from Notre Dame would be an absolute home run pick for the Bolts. They need to protect quarterback Justin Herbert at all costs and Alt could be a franchise tackle for years to come.
Alt would instantly bolster this offensive front, pairing up with Rashawn Slater to keep Herbert upright. Harbaugh has always built his teams with strong play in the trenches and this pick would be more of the same from the veteran head coach.
