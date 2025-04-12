Chargers' adding to Najee Harris' backfield early in NFL draft analyzed by expert
The Los Angeles Chargers adding a running back as early as Round 1 of the 2025 NFL draft is an idea that continues to boom in popularity.
While Ashton Jeanty is unlikely to fall to the Chargers at No. 22, much of what fuels the idea is the presence of someone like Omarion Hampton out of North Carolina possibly being available to them there.
But what do draft experts think about the topic?
Omar Navarro of Chargers.com spoke with NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah on the topic, which looped in conversations about the team’s needs at tight end and receiver, too.
"I do think you want to add somebody young to the room," Jeremiah told Navarro. "But in terms of a premier guy, I'll probably put that down the road. [I would] put that behind those other two positions at this point in time."
It’s certainly a measured take that feels like the most probable outcome given the apparent depth of this class at running back and the overall positional value of the spot in the modern NFL.
The Chargers already added Najee Harris in free agency this offseason to be the reliable workhorse after both Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins had trips to injured reserve last season. Kimani Vidal is an upside-minded prospect but appeared to struggle in pass-blocking last year, sinking his stock.
Unless a huge name like Hampton falls and tops the big board of Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz during the opening round, the Chargers adding to other positions around Justin Herbert before looping back to running back later makes plenty of sense.
