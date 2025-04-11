Chargers' NFL mock draft dream ruined by a Jets-Falcons trade
On paper, the Los Angeles Chargers would probably like to come out of the first round of the 2025 NFL draft with one of the top tight ends.
For some, that means leaning into the Jim Harbaugh Michigan connection by going after Colston Loveland. But in many overall rankings, Penn State’s Tyler Warren is far and away the top tight end in the class.
That makes a new mock draft from Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer especially unfortunate, then.
There, Warren was falling down the board until the New York Jets plucked him off the board at No. 15 (after trading down from No. 7 with the Atlanta Falcons).
The dream dashed, the Chargers instead selected Ohio State wideout Emeka Egbuka at No. 22:
“The Chargers may think about their pass rush here to better support Khalil Mack with Joey Bosa gone, but getting another savvy route-running target for Justin Herbert to form a great 1-2 punch with Ladd McConkey is also smart.”
Granted, getting a 1,000-yard wideout who scored 10 times last year to pair with Ladd McConkey isn’t the worst fallback plan imaginable.
But this mock especially stings for the Chargers because Warren made it No. 15, putting him right in the range where even the conservative Joe Hortiz might consider risking a lot via trade to go up and get him (think, trading up to get McConkey last year). That would get some bonus points in the draft order for leaping the Denver Broncos, too.
Instead, the Chargers just miss on the top tight end and stick to their overall big board, actually passing on Loveland in the process.
