Chargers met with UCLA's starting QB who learned under Chip Kelly and Eric Bieniemy
The Los Angeles Chargers currently have three quarterbacks on their roster, two being new to the scene. Of course, they have their starter in former first-round pick Justin Herbert, who has cemented himself as the face of the franchise. The Chargers signed veteran backup Taylor Heinicke, as well as taking a flier on former first-rounder Trey Lance. Both agreed to one-year deals.
It doesn't hurt to at least look at quarterbacks in the upcoming draft. The Chargers obviously won't be in the market early on, or at all when they're expected to be on the clock 10 times.
However, teams don't shy away from 'project' quarterbacks in late rounds, or if they slip and become undrafted. That's where the Chargers are as an organization currently, and they've met with one intriguing prospect.
The Bolts met with UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers, who started the past two years with the Bruins. Garbers had Chip Kelly as his head coach from 2021-2023, then Eric Bieniemy as his offensive coordinator in 2024. He credits those two for preparing him for the next level.
"Coach Kelly was great. He taught me a lot about playing the quarterback position and how to carry myself as the quarterback, the leader of the team. I developed an outstanding relationship with coach Kelly. I’m super thankful for him. Coach EB [Bieniemy] taught me a lot about both offenses and defenses. He improved my overall knowledge of the game. I was thankful for having those two coaches at my disposal. It was a great experience."
Garbers had a career year in 2024, throwing for 2,727 yards with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Not eye-popping numbers by any means, but standing at 6'3, 210 pounds could be a worthwhile project for some teams, including the Chargers.
