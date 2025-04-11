Chargers would make Justin Herbert's day if they landed this mammoth sleeper WR
The Los Angeles Chargers still need to add more pieces for quarterback Justin Herbert, and you have to assume they will be scouring the talent pool in the NFL Draft to do so.
Fortunately for the Chargers, this upcoming class is incredibly deep at wide receiver, meaning Los Angeles may be able to come away with a couple of players at the position.
The Chargers might actually choose to go in a different direction in the first round, as they have regularly been linked to tight end Colston Loveland. But even if Los Angeles opts not to take a receiver on Day 1, there will be plenty of options in the later rounds.
While some sleepers are very well known, there is one player the Chargers should absolutely be keeping their eyes on as a potential Day 3 pick: Tennessee Volunteers receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr.
Thornton is one of the most unique physical specimens in this year's draft. He stands 6-foot-5 and weighs about 215 pounds, so he has incredible size. Not only that, but he ran a 4.30-second 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine, making him the second-fastest receiver on the board.
That is wild for a player of his size, and it falls right in line with his nation-leading average of 25.3 yards per catch with Tennessee in 2024. Yes, it was a relatively small sample size, as Thornton caught just 26 passes for 661 yards, but it still demonstrated his explosiveness, and he scored six touchdowns.
So, why exactly is Thornton viewed as a late-round pick? Well, he isn't the greatest route runner, and one can argue that he is a bit of a one-trick pony. He runs vertically and doesn't do a whole lot else. At least not right now.
However, Los Angeles can work with him on improving his route tree, and there is no doubt that he would represent a towering red-zone option for Herbert.
It could not hurt to take a Day 3 flier on Thornton, who may very well be one of the most underrated prospects of his class.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers commit a disaster class in new mock draft with wild trade
Steelers could steal dream draft target one pick in front of Chargers
Could Chargers make shocking trade during 2025 NFL Draft?
Chargers benefit in mock draft while Raiders' trade up creates chaos
Proposed Chargers blockbuster trade lands 7-time Pro Bowl superstar edge rusher