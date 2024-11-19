Chargers crowned 'deadly' wildcard team as power rankings climb continues
Before the season, it may have felt like a stretch to say the Los Angeles Chargers would be a playoff team. However, now the team is 7-3, and they have more than a Wild Card spot on their mind. With the Kansas City Chiefs finally suffering a loss this past weekend, the AFC West crown can still be up for grabs.
But to be realistic, chances are the Chargers grab a Wild Card spot over the division crown. But that doesn't mean the Chargers still won't be one of the more dangerous teams this postseason. According to Marcus Mosher of the 33rd Team, the rest of the AFC should fear the possibility of meeting the Chargers in the postseason.
Mosher had this to say about the Chargers in his latest power rankings: "It’s amazing how fast Jim Harbaugh has changed the culture in Los Angeles. This is suddenly one of the toughest teams in the league, and Justin Herbert is playing the best football of his career. The Los Angeles Chargers are 2.5 games back in the AFC West divisional race, which might be too big of a gap to make up. But they could be a deadly wild-card team in 2024, especially if they face a team like Houston or Pittsburgh in Round 1."
While the Chiefs' lead over the Chargers may seem too wide at the moment, the Chargers have a chance to shorten that gap in just a few weeks when the teams meet for the second time this season.
It's time for Chargers fans to stop fantasizing about the postseason. This team will be playing in late January, and it is now a reality.
