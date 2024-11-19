Bill Belichick shares take on Jim Harbaugh, Chargers culture
Jim Harbaugh continues to get props for what he's doing in Los Angeles, and when the GOAT of coaching takes time to give you a shoutout, you know you’re doing something right.
Bill Belichick, in his weekly segment on The Pat McAfee Show, didn’t hold back on singing the praises of Jim Harbaugh and the cultural shift he’s bringing to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Belichick described Harbaugh’s transformation of the Chargers as textbook Harbaugh. “It’s the same thing he did at San Francisco and Michigan,” Belichick said, referencing Harbaugh’s signature old-school mentality, hard-nosed culture, and undeniable positive energy. “It seems to be working,” he added.
And it’s hard to argue with the results. The Chargers are coming off a 34-27 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football, a performance that showcased not just their talent but their toughness, traits that have become synonymous with Harbaugh-led teams.
The impact of Jim Harbaugh on the Chargers’ culture is undeniable. Under his leadership, quarterback Justin Herbert has elevated his performance, steering a team that now exudes discipline, resilience, and confidence with every game.
When someone like Belichick, known for his stoic demeanor and laser focus, takes time to publicly acknowledge another coach’s work, it carries weight. For Chargers fans, hearing Belichick praise their coach is as reassuring as it gets.
The Chargers, now 7-3, are riding high, and with Belichick himself pointing out the culture change, it’s clear this team has more than just talent, it has an identity.
