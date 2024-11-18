Chargers' trade with Patriots is turning into an absolute robbery
Jim Harbaugh’s Los Angeles Chargers, crafted with help from new general manager Joe Hortiz, are instant contenders in a messy AFC.
The Chargers can partially thank the New England Patriots.
During the 2024 NFL draft, the Chargers traded up with the Patriots to select Ladd McConkey in the second round. In the process, Hortiz gave up picks No. 37 and No. 110 in exchange for No. 34 and No. 137.
McConkey has helped Chargers fans forget the losses of Mike Williams and Keenan Allen last offseason and has emerged as a No. 1 wideout with 43 catches for 615 yards and four scores through 10 games.
And that 137th pick? Corner Tarheeb Still, one of two fifth-round breakouts at the premium position in Jesse Minter’s defense this season. The other, Cam Hart, came off the board just three picks later.
For the 3-8 Patriots, No. 110 turned into wideout Javon Baker, who has played just 19 snaps all season. The No. 37 pick was Ja'Lynn Polk, who has 11 catches with two touchdowns over 10 games and more penalties than catches since the start of October.
At the time of the trade, it seemed like the Chargers coughed up too much value just to move up three spots and grab McConkey. Just 10 games into the season? It’s starting to look like the Chargers pulled off a robbery.
