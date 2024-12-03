Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh accused of breaking Ohio State’s Ryan Day
While Jim Harbaugh keeps steering the Los Angeles Chargers to wins, his departure keeps sending shockwaves throughout the college football world, too.
Harbaugh is much more than the one the reeling Michigan Wolverines let get away, too.
Among other things, Harbaugh is also accused of breaking Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day.
The accusation really came to light again over the weekend when the Wolverines marched into Columbus and upset the No. 2 Buckeyes. There, Day shocked most onlookers by trying to beat the Wolverines in a phone booth while not using his outside weapons properly.
Onlookers quickly attributed the ill-fated strategy to commentary Harbaugh had thrown out during his time with the Wolverines.
One fan wrote this on social media: “Jim Harbaugh called Ryan Day —--made after the game in 2021 and it singlehandedly ruined his career. He’s been trying to win that game ever since. Never in the history of sports has there ever been a jab that cut as deep as “born on third” (besides maybe little brother)”
Harbaugh has moved on and is once again reviving another team right away. Day, meanwhile, appears to be on the hot seat, and the Wolverines still haven’t fully recovered from losing Harbaugh.
Other reactions to a potentially true sentiment:
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers’ trade with Patriots just keeps getting better…and worse for NE
Jim Harbaugh looks like prophet after new Chargers player's big day
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh still the one Michigan Wolverines let slip away
Jim Harbaugh’s Ladd McConkey injury update isn’t very encouraging