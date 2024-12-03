Jim Harbaugh’s Ladd McConkey injury update isn’t very encouraging
The first of what could be many Ladd McConkey injury updates for the Los Angeles Chargers isn’t exactly encouraging.
McConkey suffered a knee injury during the win over the Atlanta Falcons and one day later, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh made it clear that the rookie wasn’t a guarantee to practice this week at all.
ESPN’s Kris Rhim wrote the following: “Jim Harbaugh said that Ladd McConkey (knee) is ‘working through a couple things’ and that the team will evaluate where he’s at as the week progresses.”
Fans were already concerned about McConkey because of his numerous injuries this year. They're also concerned about the offense, too, considering he caught nine passes for 117 yards in the win while no other target caught more than two passes. He’s up to 58 catcehes for 815 yards and four scores as the No. 1 target for Justin Herbert.
That the normally vague Harbaugh felt confident enough to reveal McConkey might not practice this week isn’t a great sign—especially considering the Kansas City Chiefs are the opponent on Sunday night.
