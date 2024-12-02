Chargers’ trade with Patriots just keeps getting better…and worse for NE
Not all that long ago, we pointed out how the Los Angeles Chargers’ trade with the New England Patriots was turning into an absolute robbery.
Yet it’s worth pointing out that it keeps getting better and better—and worse for those Patriots.
The draft-day trade with the Patriots that moved the Chargers up to take Ladd McConkey in the second round saw general manager Joe Hortiz acquire No. 34 and No. 137.
Most of the attention has gone to McConkey and rightfully so. Before suffering an injury, he just led the Chargers in receiving by catching nine of Justin Herbert’s 16 completions for 117 yards in the win over the Atlanta Falcons. He’s now up to 815 yards and four scores on the year.
But that No. 137 pick is a big deal too. Cornerback Tarheeb Still was the MVP of that win over the Falcons, picking off two Kirk Cousins passes—and taking one of those interceptions back for a touchdown.
In fact, Still was so good that the NFL sent him a random drug test at his locker after the game.
The Patriots, meanwhile, have gotten just 12 catches from Ja'Lynn Polk (No. 37) and three special teams return attempts over eight games from Javon Baker (No. 110), the two players acquired with the draft picks swapped in the McConkey trade.
While it’s still early, it sure vibes like the Chargers pulled off a heist, securing two franchise cornerstones at premium positions with McConkey and Still.
