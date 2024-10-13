Chargers' Jim Harbaugh goes to blue medical tent vs. Broncos
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh left the field with trainers early during Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos.
As pointed out by the CBS broadcast, Harbaugh went to the blue medical tent with trainers, and then initially started to leave the field for the locker room after a short time there.
According to ESPN's Field Yates, trainers later redirected Harbaugh back to the medical tent.
Right after this odd turn of events, the Chargers took to social media to reveal that Harbaugh was "questionable" to return and that defensive coordinator Jesse Minter would take over as interim head coach.
Update: Harbaugh returned to the sidelines later in the first quarter.
