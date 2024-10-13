Jim Harbaugh has blunt response about Chargers' .500 start
The Los Angeles Chargers are under new leadership with head coach Jim Harbaugh. The Chargers are a team with talent, including a franchise quarterback in Justin Hebert. However, their 2-2 record doesn't mirror who the team wants to be.
With a win over the Denver Broncos this weekend, the Chargers have a massive opportunity to get back over .500. The Chargers head coach didn't hold back his feelings on where he wants this team to be.
Earlier this week, Harbaugh said the team is not anywhere he wants them to be because they're not 4-0. The obvious answer, but something that a new head coach needs to instill into their team, is the belief that they belong in every game they play in.
It is weird to say because every team in the league should have winning at the top of the priority list. However, teams have to learn how to win. The Chargers have had just two winning seasons in the last five years. If we're comparing that to the team that runs the AFC West, then you will want to toss that statistic in the trash.
Winning doesn't come easy, and Harbaugh knows that.
