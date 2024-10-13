Chargers OC Greg Roman promises new offensive wrinkles on the way
The Los Angeles Chargers are coming off of an early bye week that may have been one of the best times to have a bye for a team under new leadership. New head coach Jim Harbaugh is attempting to make the Chargers a playoff-caliber team in year one.
In order for that to happen, Harbaugh will need his offense to find a rhythm, and soon. The Chargers rank in the bottom five of the NFL when it comes to yards per game. However, offensive coordinator Greg Roman isn't worried about the slow start.
When speaking with the media, Roman claimed the offense hasn't even scratched the surface of what they have planned this season. "There's a lot of stuff we haven't even touched yet and been able to put out on the field," stated Roman.
Okay, so if I have this right, one of the worst offenses in the league has plays they haven't touched yet? That doesn't sound like a grand idea for a team that is sitting at 2-2. It may be time to reach down in that bag of tricks. If there actually is a bag of tricks.
