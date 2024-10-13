Justin Herbert injury status updated by insider before Chargers vs. Broncos
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is near 100 percent healthy for the Week 6 AFC West encounter with the Denver Broncos.
Herbert not needing to appear on the final injury report says as much, though his admitting he will likely still wear the brace on his sprained ankle earlier in the week is important context to recall.
Saturday, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler added more details on Herbert’s injury status.
"Justin Herbert, we have a healthy ankle now,” Fowler said. “He had been dealing with that high ankle sprain for the last month and he was really sore I was told the last few weeks. But now, coming off the bye week, much better, no issue there, so he can move around, maybe a little play-action. They feel good about where they’re at.”
Better mobility for Herbert—paired with the return of offensive tackle Joe Alt and perhaps the return of Rashawn Slater, too—should be key in getting the offense back on track.
The new Greg Roman-coordinated offense, handpicked by head coach Jim Harbaugh, has received a lukewarm reaction so far, in part, due to these injuries. The star quarterback getting healthy just in time for a critical road AFC West game feels like a best-case scenario for the Chargers to get things back on track.
