Chargers News: LA Predicted to Have Massive Postseason Success in 2024
The Los Angeles Chargers have been part of many predictions, with many believing that the team could completely rebound from their paltry 5-12 record in 2023. But how far can the team truly go with new head coach Jim Harbaugh?
Harbaugh was instrumental in transforming the 2010 6-10 49ers into the 2011 13-3 team that went on a three-season playoff run with a Super Bowl appearance. He could have similar success with the Chargers, and a deep playoff run is already being predicted for the 2024 Bolts.
According to a new prediction from NBC Sports Steve Coulter, the Chargers will be heading to the postseason. Even more than that, he expects the team to beat out the Chiefs in the Divisional Round to then face the Bills in the AFC Conference Championship.
This is a bold prediction for a team with a brand-new coaching staff, including losing some key players like receivers Mike Williams and Keenan Allen.
The hope is the Chargers will have a winning record, at least, but to place them among the top AFC teams immediately might be wishful thinking right now. That is not to say that Harbaugh cannot inspire the team to do great things in their first season together, but the AFC Championship is more of a best-case scenario right now.
The Chargers secondary was a bit questionable last season, and not much has changed on that front in 2024. The running game did get a boost with the addition of Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins, but the wide receiver room is also a bit lacking.
Again, this is not to say that the team will be terrible, as Harbaugh is one of the best coaches in all of football. However, the Chargers are a big question mark heading into AFC territory where the reigning back-to-back Super Bowl champions await them.
The Bills, Jets, Dolphins, Bengals, Chiefs, Texans, and Ravens are all playoff hopefuls and should offer some stiff competition for the Chargers. A successful season would be a winning record, but should this prediction somehow ring true for the team — Harbaugh will run away with Coach of the Year honors.