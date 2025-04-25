Did Chargers get it right with Omarion Hampton over Matthew Golden?
The Los Angeles Chargers used their first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton. He's a 221-pound bruiser of a back, who also has breakaway speed and above average skill as a pass-catcher.
He's easily a first-round talent and will fit in Jim Harbaugh's offense. Still, it was a somewhat controversial pick.
RELATED: Chargers first round selection Omarion Hampton's elite college highlights
While Hampton could be an elite back, the Chargers already had a starting-caliber back in Najee Harris. What they don't have is a deep wide receiver corps.
That's why Matthew Golden has been a popular name, and many expected him to be the pick at No. 22. That wasn't the case as L.A. left him on the board, and Golden was taken by the Green Bay Packers, who had the very next pick.
Did the Chargers get the pick right?
These two players will forever be compared to one another, but looking at what they bring to the team won't tell us if the Chargers got it right. The truth is, both players are likely to succeed, especially considering the franchises they landed with.
RELATED: Chargers receive passing grade despite not addressing greatest need with Omarion Hampton
Whether or not L.A. got it right will come down to what they do with the rest of the draft. If they don't land a wideout capable of starting across from McConkey, they will be heavily criticized for passing on Golden.
Unfortunately for the Chargers, this class was far more loaded at running back than receiver, so the odds aren't in their favor.
