The Los Angeles Chargers had a tough decision to make at No. 22 overall in the 2025 NFL draft.
They had a massive need at wide receiver, and Matthew Golden from Texas was still on the board. They may have considered adding him, which would have been a huge help for Justin Herbert, but instead selected North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton.
This is an interesting pick, given the fact that the Chargers signed Najee Harris to a contract worth up to $9.25 million. Then again, Harris is on a one-year deal, meaning he's a short-term answer. Hampton, on the other hand, could be the starter for the next several years.
He's a powerful back who ran for 1,660 yards with 15 touchdowns in 2024. The 221-pounder is tough to tackle and has more than enough speed to break off long runs. What he doesn't get enough credit for is how much he contributes as a pass catcher.
At first glance, this seems like an odd choice, but it makes sense for Jim Harbaugh's offense. They're going to lean on the run, and Hampton can take pressure off Herbert's shoulders.
That said, the Chargers need to look for a wideout on Day 2. On Friday, they will be on the clock at No. 55 (Round 2) and No. 86 (Round 3).
Omarion Hampton draft grade: B
