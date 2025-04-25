Chargers first round selection Omarion Hampton's elite college highlights
The Los Angeles Chargers' first round selection of the 2025 NFL Draft will be a lot of help on the offensive side.
However, it may not be the position many were expecting. The Chargers selected running back Omarion Hampton with the 22nd pick in the first round.
It's not a wide receiver, but it's still a dangerous weapon to add to the Chargers' offensive arsenal. Take a closer look at the newest member of the Chargers.
Flashy Highlights
The new addition to the Chargers' backfield is an absolute menace. Six-foot, 220 lbs, Hampton is going to be hard for any defender to take down at the next level.
Hampton dominated the ACC, leading the conference in rushing yards and carries in two of his three seasons with the Tar Heels.
Second Round Selection?
Some on social media may have not seen Hampton as a first round selection; however, it's apparent Jim Harbaugh is looking for another physical back to establish the Chargers are a team that wants to run the football.
There's still plenty of talent left in the wide receiver class; however, the franchise missed a golden opportunity to take one of the best in the SEC from 2024, Matthew Golden.
Chargers fans now know the direction the franchise is wanting to take in 2025. However, one pick is not going to dictate the entire draft for the Chargers. The team still has nine picks to make throughout the rest of the 2025 draft.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers select Omarion Hampton in first round of NFL draft: Everything we know
Chargers select Omarion Hampton: Instant analysis of LA's first-round pick
Chargers receive passing grade despite not addressing greatest need with Omarion Hampton