Chargers first round selection Omarion Hampton's elite college highlights

New Chargers RB Omarion Hampton is HIM!



97th percentile in Yards After Contact per Attempt (4.3!) —he refuses to go down

➖ Age: 21

➖ Size: 6’0”, 220 lbs



Last 2 seasons:

➖ 24 touches a game

➖ 150.4 yards per game

➖ 1.32 TDs per game



Certified WORKHORSE. Let’s eat. #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/CriiqB1YAF