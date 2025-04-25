Chargers select Omarion Hampton in first round of NFL draft: Everything we know
The Los Angeles Chargers have made their first round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, and it is running back Omarion Hampton.
The pick may be a stunner to some, as most were hoping to hear the name of wide receiver Matthew Golden. However, the Chargers are going with a running back.
However, Hampton may not be a day one starter for the franchise with the free agent signing of Najee Harris. However, many are loving the pick for Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers.
Hampton spent his entire college career with the North Carolina Tar Heels and dominated the ACC during his time. Hampton led the conference in rush attempts and rushing yards during his sophomore and senior seasons.
This pick screams Harbaugh, as the Chargers head coach wants to establish the identity of the team as a team that runs the ball down your throat.
A team like the Detroit Lions has excelled using two top running backs in Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. Maybe the Chargers are looking to take a page out of Dan Campbell's book.
Was it a shocking pick? Not necessarily. However, many fans were hoping to see a wide receiver with the team's first selection in the draft. But there are still plenty of moves to make due to the team having a stockpile of picks on Saturday.
