Charger Report

Chargers select Omarion Hampton in first round of NFL draft: Everything we know

The Los Angeles Chargers have made their first round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. Here is everything you need to know about the new Chargers addition.

Tyler Reed

Fans react after Boston College guard Zion Johnson was selected as the sixteenth overall pick to the Los Angeles Chargers during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater.
Fans react after Boston College guard Zion Johnson was selected as the sixteenth overall pick to the Los Angeles Chargers during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. / Gary Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers have made their first round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, and it is running back Omarion Hampton.

The pick may be a stunner to some, as most were hoping to hear the name of wide receiver Matthew Golden. However, the Chargers are going with a running back.

However, Hampton may not be a day one starter for the franchise with the free agent signing of Najee Harris. However, many are loving the pick for Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers.

RELATED: Chargers mock draft: NFL insider gives 'what he's hearing' predictions for LA

Hampton spent his entire college career with the North Carolina Tar Heels and dominated the ACC during his time. Hampton led the conference in rush attempts and rushing yards during his sophomore and senior seasons.

This pick screams Harbaugh, as the Chargers head coach wants to establish the identity of the team as a team that runs the ball down your throat.

RELATED: Chargers could benefit from Patriots, NFL draft trade rumor that just surfaced

A team like the Detroit Lions has excelled using two top running backs in Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. Maybe the Chargers are looking to take a page out of Dan Campbell's book.

Was it a shocking pick? Not necessarily. However, many fans were hoping to see a wide receiver with the team's first selection in the draft. But there are still plenty of moves to make due to the team having a stockpile of picks on Saturday.

Omarion Hampto
North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Tyler Reed
