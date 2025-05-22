Charger Report

Chargers' Omarion Hampton predicted to run past Raiders' Jeanty in rookie season

A recent projection of NFL rookie leaders has the Chargers' RB Omarion Hampton outpacing the Las Vegas Raiders Ashton Jeanty, a measure that may forecast big things in Los Angeles.

Brian Letscher

May 12, 2025; Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton (8) carries the ball during offseason workouts at The Bolt.
May 12, 2025; Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton (8) carries the ball during offseason workouts at The Bolt. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The rivalry between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders continues to grow. First, it was the long, competitive -- at times testy -- battle between head coaches Jim Harbaugh and Pete Carroll. Now each team has drafted a 1st round rookie running back, each of whom looks like they're ready to step right in and produce.

The Raiders had the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft and it was no shocker when they selected Boise State phenom RB Ashton Jeanty. Jeanty led the FBS in rushing and scrimmage yards while scoring 29 touchdowns, numbers that saw him voted Doak Walker Award winner and runner-up for the Heisman Trophy.

Ashton Jeanty, Pete Carroll
Apr 25, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders first round draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft Ashton Jeanty, speaks to the media. / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Chargers then came up at No. 22 overall and, in a bit of a surprise, Harbaugh and GM Joe Hortiz snagged North Carolina's Omarion Hampton. Hampton tore up the ACC over a three-year career with 3,565 rushing yards and 36 touchdowns, earning 2nd Team All-American in 2023 and 2024.

Omarion Hampton
Sep 28, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton (28) runs with the ball. / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

While Jeanty was the more well-known name with the flashier highlight reel, Hampton, at 6'0", 220 pounds and a 4.46 40 yard dash, is the ideal fit for Harbaugh's pound-the-rock mentality. ESPN's Mike Clay recently projected the "NFL's rookie leaders" and -- again, a bit of surprise -- had Hampton above the vaunted Jeanty in both rushing touchdowns, nine to Jeanty's seven, as well as total touchdowns with 11 to Jeanty's nine.

"The aforementioned past four backs selected in the top seven (Barkley, Richardson, Elliott and Fournette) all produced at least 10 touchdowns as a rookie, " Clay wrote, "So Jeanty reaching double-digit TDs would be on par with the historical production -- but I don't expect him to reach that mark. In fact, I have Hampton ahead of Jeanty in total touchdowns because the Chargers' offense will likely outscore the Raiders' unit over the course of the season. Los Angeles will likely score more rushing touchdowns, too."

RELATED: ESPN's fun facts reveal why Chargers' Omarion Hampton could destroy AFC West

Hampton scoring double-digit touchdowns means the Chargers are moving the football and scoring points. Something they'll needed to do in an increasingly competitive AFC West that includes perennial powerhouse Kansas City Chiefs and the third division team that made the playoffs last season, the Denver Broncos. The AFC West is going to be a lot of fun to watch -- as will the ongoing rivalry between Chargers and the Raiders.

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers' first-rounder Hampton models game after AFC rival and that's a good thing

Let's be real when it comes to Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers

Chargers vs Chiefs ranked among top 5 Week 1 NFL games

Chargers' huge trade proposal with Packers lands Pro Bowl defender

Justin Herbert roasted with backhanded compliments in latest QB power rankings

Published
Brian Letscher
BRIAN LETSCHER

A Michigan native, Brian graduated from the University of Michigan in another century, where he earned a degree in economics and a Rose Bowl Championship ring while playing football for the Wolverines under Head Coach Gary Moeller. Brian went on to coach Division 1A football for several years before becoming a full-time writer and actor while maintaining an unhealthy interest in sports. He is currently developing a scripted television series, THOSE WHO STAY, based on a series of historical fiction articles he wrote about Bo Schembechler's Michigan football program as they struggle to unite and win the championship - which requires beating #1 Ohio State - during the tumultuous civil rights and anti-war movements of 1969.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News