Chargers' Omarion Hampton predicted to run past Raiders' Jeanty in rookie season
The rivalry between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders continues to grow. First, it was the long, competitive -- at times testy -- battle between head coaches Jim Harbaugh and Pete Carroll. Now each team has drafted a 1st round rookie running back, each of whom looks like they're ready to step right in and produce.
The Raiders had the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft and it was no shocker when they selected Boise State phenom RB Ashton Jeanty. Jeanty led the FBS in rushing and scrimmage yards while scoring 29 touchdowns, numbers that saw him voted Doak Walker Award winner and runner-up for the Heisman Trophy.
The Chargers then came up at No. 22 overall and, in a bit of a surprise, Harbaugh and GM Joe Hortiz snagged North Carolina's Omarion Hampton. Hampton tore up the ACC over a three-year career with 3,565 rushing yards and 36 touchdowns, earning 2nd Team All-American in 2023 and 2024.
While Jeanty was the more well-known name with the flashier highlight reel, Hampton, at 6'0", 220 pounds and a 4.46 40 yard dash, is the ideal fit for Harbaugh's pound-the-rock mentality. ESPN's Mike Clay recently projected the "NFL's rookie leaders" and -- again, a bit of surprise -- had Hampton above the vaunted Jeanty in both rushing touchdowns, nine to Jeanty's seven, as well as total touchdowns with 11 to Jeanty's nine.
"The aforementioned past four backs selected in the top seven (Barkley, Richardson, Elliott and Fournette) all produced at least 10 touchdowns as a rookie, " Clay wrote, "So Jeanty reaching double-digit TDs would be on par with the historical production -- but I don't expect him to reach that mark. In fact, I have Hampton ahead of Jeanty in total touchdowns because the Chargers' offense will likely outscore the Raiders' unit over the course of the season. Los Angeles will likely score more rushing touchdowns, too."
RELATED: ESPN's fun facts reveal why Chargers' Omarion Hampton could destroy AFC West
Hampton scoring double-digit touchdowns means the Chargers are moving the football and scoring points. Something they'll needed to do in an increasingly competitive AFC West that includes perennial powerhouse Kansas City Chiefs and the third division team that made the playoffs last season, the Denver Broncos. The AFC West is going to be a lot of fun to watch -- as will the ongoing rivalry between Chargers and the Raiders.
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' first-rounder Hampton models game after AFC rival and that's a good thing
Let's be real when it comes to Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers
Chargers vs Chiefs ranked among top 5 Week 1 NFL games
Chargers' huge trade proposal with Packers lands Pro Bowl defender
Justin Herbert roasted with backhanded compliments in latest QB power rankings