Let's be real when it comes to Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers won 11 games and made the playoffs in Jim Harbaugh's first season at the helm in 2024, which was certainly a major jump for a Chargers squad that went 5-12 the year before.
While the postseason appearance was nice, Harbaugh obviously has bigger goals. Getting thumped by the Houston Texans in the Wild Card Round surely left a sour taste in his mouth, and he didn't leave Michigan just to head back to the NFL for some decent campaigns.
Harbaugh's desire is to lead Los Angeles to a Super Bowl, and there is no doubt that the Chargers have some pieces in place to potentially make a deep playoff run soon.
The operative word there, however, is soon.
Los Angeles entered the offseason with some very obvious holes. Thanks to the Bolts having massive cap room, the prevailing thought was that they would be very active in free agency and potentially even in trade talks.
Instead, the Chargers failed to add any truly big names, opting to spend money here and there on auxiliary pieces to fill areas of need.
Yes, Los Angeles nabbed some very intriguing players in the NFL draft, but one thing is becoming increasingly obvious for Harbaugh's Chargers: they are playing the long game.
It's honestly difficult to look at this current roster and label LA a legitimate Super Bowl contender. The Chargers still have a very questionable receiving corps, the interior of their offensive line remains a concern and they could stand to add more depth at both edge rusher and cornerback.
An argument can also be made that Los Angeles is a bit shaky at defensive tackle after losing Poona Ford in free agency.
The Chargers are still a young team, and Justin Herbert — just 27 years old himself — is under contract for the long haul. Stranger things have happened, but they just aren't built to win a championship as soon as next season, and Harbaugh may very well understand that.
Los Angeles fans probably know that, too. The Kansas City Chiefs are likely still the best team in the AFC West, and the Chargers will also have to contend with in-conference opponents such as the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills. That's not to mention how loaded the NFC is.
Harbaugh may very well lead Los Angeles on a major run at some point in the relatively near future. It just seems hard to believe it will occur in 2025. Not as the Chargers are currently constructed.
