Chargers vs Chiefs ranked among top 5 Week 1 NFL games
The 2025 NFL schedule was released last week, with the Los Angeles Chargers set to take place in one of the first regular season games. The Chargers will play "host" to the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday, September 5 in Sao Paolo Brazil. The NFL had a strong turnout in Brazil last season when the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers visited, so why not put two division rivals there this year?
The Chargers have lost the last seven games to the Chiefs, their last win dating back to the 2021 season. If the Bolts want to make a statement and prove they're not just a flash in the pan, Week 1 will be the time to do so. All eyes will be on them and the Chiefs, who have just been the most dominant team of the last decade.
Garrett Podell of CBS Sports ranked every single Week 1 game, with the Chargers and Chiefs coming in at No.5, saying, "This classic AFC West rivalry heads to Brazil in Week 1, and even though the Chiefs have won seven in a row against the Chargers, that doesn't mean this rivalry is one-sided."
"Los Angeles has bolstered Herbert's supporting cast with the free agency pickups of guardMekhi Becton, running back Najee Harris and wide receiver Mike Williams in tandem with the 2025 NFL Draft selections of North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton (22nd overall) and Ole Miss wide receiver Tre Harris (55th overall). The Chargers could very well upset the Chiefs in Week 1."
Jim Harbaugh will have his team ready for Week 1, there's no doubt about that. Now comes the waiting game, as there's still over three months until the season opener.
