Why Los Angeles Chargers will beat Raiders, why they won’t, and a prediction

The Los Angeles Chargers face a critical AFC West challenge in Week 13 when Jim Harbaugh’s team plays host to Pete Carroll’s Las Vegas Raiders.

Exiting the bye, the Chargers can’t afford another loss in the AFC, not when the schedule into December reads Philadelphia, Kansas City, Dallas, Houston and then Denver to close the season.

The 2-9 Raiders, with not much in the way to play for, would love to play the playoff spoiler and do some serious damage to a rival.

Here’s a quick preview of the game against the Raiders, plus why the Chargers can and can’t win the game.

Why Chargers will beat Raiders

We’ve seen this dance before. Back in Week 2 on a Monday night, the Chargers walked into Las Vegas and took a 20-9 win. Justin Herbert threw for 242 yards and two scores. In what was very much a sign of things to come for the Raiders, Geno Smith threw a trio of interceptions, while hyped rookie running back Ashton Jeanty rushed for just 43 yards. At this point in their roster-building trajectories, the Chargers are far, far ahead of the Raiders. A Khalil Mack-led pass-rush should be able to do similar damage.

Why Chargers won’t beat Raiders

We’ve also seen this dance before: A winnable-looking game that shouldn’t be all that close goes the wrong way. The Chargers' season has been filled with this. They lost to the two-win New York Giants. They lost to three-win Washington. And they got blown out 35-6 by Jacksonville before the bye. The Raiders are a bad club, but they’ll have a new offensive coordinator, which makes things tougher on the Chargers. And yet another new offensive line lineup in front of Herbert could help names like Maxx Crosby have big days, if not create game-changing plays.

Raiders vs. Chargers prediction

Never stray too far from the quarterback comparison. Herbert has thrown nine picks this year, which is up from last year, but he’s still completing 66.5 percent of his passes with 19 scores. And he’s still rushed for better than six yards per carry while using his legs to extend plays more than usual. Geno Smith has thrown 13 scores and picks. The Chargers are a better team, well rested after a bye, and, if nothing else, Herbert is already used to playing behind a struggling offensive line and has an assortment of weapons to lean on in the passing game.

Prediction: Chargers 28, Raiders 10

