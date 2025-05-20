Justin Herbert roasted with backhanded compliments in latest QB power rankings
Justin Herbert continues to put up elite numbers as the starting quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers.
Just this past season, Herbert threw for 3,870 yards with 23 touchdown passes and just three picks. As impressive as that was, Herbert struggled mightily in their lone playoff game, throwing four interceptions in a loss to the Houston Texans.
That performance led to more criticism as Herbert’s postseason struggles have been under the microscope. Even in a recent quarterback power rankings from PFF’s John Kosko, Herbert is hit with more backhanded compliments than legitimate praise.
”Herbert might be the best regular-season quarterback in non-clutch situations. His 91.0 overall grade over the past three seasons ranks sixth, and when excluding playoff performances, his passing grade actually tops Patrick Mahomes’.” Kosko continues, “In standard game situations outside of late-game or high-pressure moments, Herbert owns the second-highest passing grade in the league. With another year under Jim Harbaugh and improved weapons around him, we’ll see if he can finally get over the hump.”
Kosko didn’t just bash Herbert for his playoff woes, but also took a shot at him for struggling during clutch moments in the regular season.
Overall, landing at No. 8 and in the second tier of signal-callers feels like a compliment, but it’s hard to feel good after reading the summary.
