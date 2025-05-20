Chargers' huge trade proposal with Packers lands Pro Bowl defender
The Los Angeles Chargers still have some holes to fill even after free agency and the NFL Draft, and one area in which the Chargers could stand to upgrade is cornerback.
Los Angeles lost Kristian Fulton to the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency, and it apparently has no interest in re-signing Asante Samuel Jr. Yes, the Chargers did add Donte Jackson, and Tarheeb Still is a big-time sleeper, but there is no doubt LA could use some help at the position.
So it should come as no surprise that ESPN's Matt Bowen has listed the Bolts as the best trade fit for Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander, who remains in limbo with the Packers heading into the 2025 campaign.
"The Chargers signed Donte Jackson to a two-year deal and Benjamin St-Juste to a one-year contract this offseason. However, if Alexander is available in a trade, he would be seen as an upgrade in Jesse Minter's defensive system," Bowen wrote. "The Chargers are zone heavy, playing both single-high Cover 3 and split-safety schemes. Alexander has the play instincts and foot quickness to match routes, and his transition speed allows him to make plays on the ball. Alexander has intercepted 12 passes and broken up 57 in his career."
Green Bay has not shown any recent indication that it plans on moving Alexander, and the fact that the Packers did not draft a corner until the seventh round means they are probably retaining him. However, if Green Bay does place him on the trade block, the Chargers should jump at the opportunity.
When healthy, Alexander is unquestionably one of the game's best at his position, as evidenced by the fact that he made the Pro Bowl in each of his last two healthy seasons in 2020 and 2022. His injury history is definitely concerning, seeing as how he has played in a combined 14 games over the last two years and just 34 over the last four, but he is a tantalizing player.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers add massive Alabama defender in early 2026 NFL mock draft
Chargers crushed with terrible news on superstar trade target
Omarion Hampton contract details with Chargers surface in new report
Chargers' budding star Ladd McConkey gets his flowers, outranks Brian Thomas Jr.