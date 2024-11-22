Chargers vs. Ravens, NFL Week 12: Betting odds and preview
The Los Angeles Chargers will be a part of their second straight game in primetime when they take on the Baltimore Ravens this Monday night. The fanbase is still reeling after their electric victory over the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday night. However, the time has come to move forward.
The Chargers will meet the Ravens in a matchup that absolutely has playoff implications. Let's take a closer look at the massive AFC matchup, along with the current betting odds.
According to ESPN BET, the Chargers are the underdogs in the matchup with the Ravens. The oddsmakers believe the Ravens are three points better than the Chargers, but they do expect a high-scoring affair, as the over/under is at 50.5.
Offensive Explosion
The Ravens are the number one offense in the league, averaging 430 yards per game. The Chargers offense got off to a slow start this season but has since turned up the heat as wide receiver Ladd McConkey is growing rapidly week after week, and wide receiver Quentin Johnston finally looks healthy.
With two high-powered offenses meeting, defense will be vital in winning this game. Luckily for the Chargers, their defensive unit is 11th in total yards allowed this season at 317 yards per game.
Protecting the football will be the key factor in winning this game, as well as who can keep their offense on the field longer to eat clock. Expect fireworks in this one.
