Chargers get brutal injury updates before Week 12 vs. Ravens
The Los Angeles Chargers did not emerge from that primetime win over the Cincinnati Bengals unscahted and, based on the latest injury updates, it’s a good thing they have an extra day of rest before Week 12 against the Baltimore Ravens.
Kicking off the week of practice before Monday night’s game against the Ravens, the Chargers missed some big names.
One of those, according to Thuc Nhi Nguyen, of the Los Angeles Times, was breakout rookie Ladd McConkey. He suffered an injury during the win over the Bengals and eventually returned, but it’s not surprising to see things go slow with him.
The defense had some major absences too. Khalil Mack’s injury saga continued with him missing the work. So did breakout rookie corner Cam Hart, who is now in concussion protocol. Linebacker Denzel Perryman has a groin injury and his status is very much up in the air, too. Another pass-rusher, Bud Dupree, wasn’t practicing, either.
There’s never a good week to have so many defenders battling injuries. But it’s especially bad to have that happening ahead of attempting to stop MVP candidate Lamar Jackson.
So far, coordinator Jesse Minter has done a great job of working with what he has to elite results, but this is going to be quite the test if his unit can’t get healthier by Monday.
