Chargers hailed as new 'bully on the block'
Is it crazy to suggest that the Los Angeles Chargers could make a legit run at the AFC West division crown? The rival Kansas City Chiefs have taken sole possession of that title since 2016 and could very well extend their streak in 2024.
However, it won't be an easy task, as the Chargers (7-3) and Denver Broncos (6-5) are right behind. The Chargers seem to be more of a threat, despite falling to the Chiefs 17-10 in Week 4. New head coach Jim Harbaugh has his squad playing at a high level, textbook complementary football.
Justin Herbert has been mentioned in MVP talks, as he's thrown for 13 touchdowns and only one interception on the season. The emergence of rookies Joe Alt and Ladd McConkey on the offensive side of the ball have been huge, along with J.K. Dobbins on pace for a career year.
The defense has also played lights out. The Chargers are first in scoring defense (14.5 points per game) and tied-fourth in sacks (34). They're also allowing just a 40.91 percent redzone conversion rate, good for second-best in the league.
This is an ascending team that could catch fire right before the playoffs. Bucky Brooks of NFL.com believes the Chargers are certainly a team to keep an eye on as the home stretch of the NFL season is here.
The Chargers definitely have the formula to seriously compete with the Chiefs, and anybody, standing in their way the rest of the season.
