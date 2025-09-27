Chargers make roster moves to fill void left by Najee Harris injury before Week 4
The Los Angeles Chargers made the expected roster moves before the Week 4 encounter with the New York Giants.
Saturday, the Chargers announced the elevation of offensive lineman Foster Sarell and running back Kimani Vidal from the practice squad to the active roster.
The Chargers placed veteran running back Najee Harris on injured reserve earlier in the week, but didn’t make a corresponding move at the time.
Even so, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh publicly confirmed that Vidal would be the next man up. He will sit third on the depth chart behind first-rounder Omarion Hampton and Hassan Haskins.
For Vidal, it’s a chance to prove he can match the hype fans had for him last year as a rookie.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' Quentin Johnston quietly shakes off bust label with focus on Marvin Harrison Jr.
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh comments on Giants' rookie QB Jaxson Dart before NFL debut
Grading Chargers rookie Omarion Hampton's breakout performance