Chargers' Jim Harbaugh comments on Giants' rookie QB Jaxson Dart before NFL debut
The day every first round rookie quarterback has to face is his first start. Jim Harbaugh knows exactly what that's like, as he was taken No.26 overall by the Chicago Bears in 1987. Harbaugh wouldn't get his first start until the next season, in a 23-3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He would complete 11 of 30 passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns.
Harbaugh, now the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, will be facing someone in the same shoes. The New York Giants named rookie Jaxson Dart as their starter for the remainder of the season. Dart, the No.25 overall pick back in April, is taking over for veteran Russell Wilson.
Harbaugh had nothing but praise for Dart ahead of his first NFL start.
Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, who will be tasked with stopping Dart, chimed in with his own comments on the Giants' rookie quarterback. "There's a little bit of unknown. Him and Russell Wilson, I would say have a different strengths as quarterbacks. The unknown of maybe they tweak some things. I would imagine, as I would be with a player, you're going to try to find things the guy does well and let him do that."
Harbaugh will have his team prepared as best as possible for the new challenge presented on Sunday.
