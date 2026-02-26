Chargers Free Agent Shows Impressive Workout After Brutal Injury

Najee Harris, before his one-year contract was signed with the Los Angeles Chargers, was one of the more consistent and healthy runners across the entire NFL. Of course, this changed when he put on Powder Blue, as the Chargers are unable to have luck on their side.

Doom and gloom aside, Harris looked quite good in his very limited action in Los Angeles. He played 43 snaps that went for 15 carries for 61 yards as well as three receptions for 25 yards. He then tore his Achilles tendon against the Denver Broncos in Week 3.

This came after an entire off-season of turmoil for the former 2021 first-round running back, where a firework explosion gave Harris a "superficial" eye injury that prevented him to practice majority of the off-season.

Now, many months removed from both the eye injury and achilles injury, Harris is seen working out.

Najee Harris Gives Update on Health, Giving Reason for Chargers to Re-Sign Him

In a post seen on social media today, Najee Harris was running on a treadmill, looking in shape and on his way to a full recovery. This is only five months post-operation.

This news gives intrigue for Chargers fans, as they are in need of a veteran presence behind first-round running back, Omarion Hampton, as well as presumed second-string second-year runner, Kimani Vidal. Hampton is 22, and Vidal is 24. An experienced veteran can only help this room, especially one who can pass protect like Harris.

Beyond the veteran abilities Harris has, he is also another possible option to help this Chargers running game stay afloat if the injury bug continues to bite the running back room. Harris was voted to be a top-100 free agent of the upcoming 2026 free agency season, doing so with only a $2.9 million contract projection (from Spotrac).

Beyond the obvious fit as a retread for Harris and the Chargers, the price point makes sense for the team that boasts a sub-100-million-dollar amount in cap space. As long as Harris continues to grind his recovery and the Bolts' doctors find him to be an easy bounce-back candidate, expecting him to return to Los Angeles is not as far-fetched as it once seemed a few months ago.

