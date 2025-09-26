Grading Chargers rookie Omarion Hampton's breakout performance
It's Week 4 and the Los Angeles Chargers will head to New York to take on the Giants this Sunday. The 3-0 Chargers have jumped out to a strong lead in not only the division, but the AFC as a whole.
After a quiet first two weeks, the Chargers finally received a positive return from rookie running back Omarion Hampton. The Chargers' first round pick was an explosive playmaker at UNC and showed that in Week 3's 23-20 win over the Denver Broncos.
Hampton rushed 19 times for 70 yards and a touchdown, while adding another six catches and 59 yards in the air. With Najee Harris gone for the season with a torn Achilles, Hampton will likely see the bulk of the workload from here on out.
Hampton's Week 3 grade: B+
It was certainly a relief to see Hampton produce in Week 3 after not really making an impact over the first two weeks. Luckily, the Chargers have weapons all around to carry the slack, so Hampton wasn't solely relied on for his production.
However, igniting the run game was crucial heading into Week 3 and Hampton did that perfectly. 3.7 yards per rush isn't exactly great but not bad at the same time. The redeeming factor here was Hampton's ability to impact the passing game, as he had six catches on seven targets with a long of 22. Certainly an aspect where the Chargers can build on that going forward to get Hampton in space more.
The Giants have allowed over 100 rushing yards in each of their first three games. Their run defense has been a struggle over the last several years. This could be another big Hampton performance.
