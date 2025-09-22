Najee Harris injury update confirms Chargers’ worst-case scenario
Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris will indeed miss the remainder of the season after suffering an injury during Sunday’s win over the Denver Broncos.
Harris indeed suffered a torn Achilles and will miss the season, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
While the Chargers initially called it an ankle injury for Harris, it was unfortunately clear to onlookers that the non-contact injury was more serious. Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh essentially confirmed the same information after the game while the team awaited official word on medical screenings.
For the Chargers, it means a much bigger workload for first-round rookie Omarion Hampton, who scored his first NFL touchdown not long after Harris went down. Hassan Haskins is the only other running back on the active roster right now, with Kimani Vidal and Amar Johnson on the practice squad.
As for Harris, the 27-year-old veteran faces a long recovery and ends an odd saga. The Chargers signed him and let J.K. Dobbins get away last offseason, but he suffered the eye injury during a fireworks accident in July, and now this.
