Proposed Chargers signing sees Los Angeles add former $36 million All-Pro playmaker

After getting more than expected out of running back J.K. Dobbins in 2024, the Los Angeles Chargers decided to make a switch at the position with a massive free-agent signing this offseason.
As Dobbins remains without a home, the Chargers addressed their need at running back by signing former Pittsburgh Steelers rusher Najee Harris, who is expected to be the lead back after inking his one-year deal that is worth up to $9.5 million with incentives.
With Harris in the fold, the Chargers are probably done making significant additions to the running backs room in free agency, although it's possible the team could add a long-term starting option in the draft, seeing as how Harris is on a one-year deal.
However, Anthony Palacios of Last Word on Sports doesn't see it that way. He recently suggested the Chargers as a possible suitor for veteran running back Nick Chubb in free agency.
"For the Chargers, the ground game will look dramatically different, similar to their defense. The Chargers are testing the waters again after signing Najee Harris to a one-year deal," Palacios wrote. "Gus Edwards didn’t work out in Los Angeles, so they need to find a capable replacement for him. Since the Chargers are experimenting, the team could roll the dice on Chubb for a year as well to see how he could fit into their offensive scheme. The team won’t lose anything since they have one of the best cap spaces in the league."
Once considered an elite running back, Chubb's status has taken a huge hit in recent years thanks to a pair of serious injuries. Fears about the 29-year-old's decline were amped up in 2024, as he simply didn't look the same when on the field.
While the Chargers can definitely afford a luxury signing like Chubb, we just don't see this pairing happening, partly because the Chargers simply don't need the veteran running back.
Not to mention, Chubb is going to be looking for a place that gives him an opportunity to start, and that's something the Chargers can't offer with Harris in the fold.
