Proposed Chargers signing adds 137-tackle machine as insurance for Junior Colson
The Los Angeles Chargers already have a strong situation at linebacker going into the 2025 season, but one analyst thinks defensive coordinator Jesse Minter's defense could use more.
The Chargers are projected to start Daiyan Henley, who enjoyed a breakout year in 2024, and recent draft pick Junior Colson, who missed six games during his rookie campaign and only made a single start.
If the Chargers want to add another veteran to the group before the season starts to serve as an insurance policy for the unproven Colson, Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios thinks the team could sign free-agent linebacker Kyzir White.
The Chargers already know White, who was the team's fourth-round pick in 2018.
After four years with the Chargers, White played one season with the Philadelphia Eagles, and the last two with the Arizona Cardinals.
White has proven to be a tackling machine during his career, with the 29-year-old posting three seasons with 110 tackles or more, including a 2024 campaign that saw him tally 137.
White doesn't offer much in coverage but is a strong run defender who would be a great complement to Henley, who specializes in coverage.
Spotrac estimates White will garner a two-year, $11.5 million deal, which is a price the Chargers can easily afford with $26.8 million in cap space.
All that said, there are a few reasons to believe this won't happen. For starters, Los Angeles is likely keen on rolling with Henley and Colson, and the Chargers already have solid veteran depth with guys like Denzel Perryman and Troy Dye
And, with that situation, White might not be open to joining a situation in which he won't be guaranteed a starting spot. The 29-year-old should be able to find a more sure starting situation elsewhere, even at this late stage in free agency.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Let's be real when it comes to Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers
Chargers vs Chiefs ranked among top 5 Week 1 NFL games
Chargers' huge trade proposal with Packers lands Pro Bowl defender
Justin Herbert roasted with backhanded compliments in latest QB power rankings