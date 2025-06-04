ESPN offers Chargers trade proposal that has L.A. stealing Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey
The Los Angeles Chargers appear to be pretty well-stocked at the cornerback position for 2025, but one analyst has thrown the team's hat into the ring for a Jalen Ramsey trade with the Miami Dolphins.
The Chargers did not bring back Asante Samuel Jr., but they did replace him with veteran Donte Jackson while also signing Benjamin St-Juste.
While a big move at the cornerback position remains unlikely, ESPN's Seth Walder thinks it's possible, which is why he has suggested a trade proposal for the Chargers to acquire the Dolphins cornerback.
- Dolphins get: 2027 seventh-round pick
- Chargers get: Ramsey, 2027 sixth-round pick
"The Chargers don't need Ramsey, but they have something some other teams don't: the cap room to absorb all of Ramsey's guarantees. The Chargers have a little less than $32 million in 2025 cap space but more than $118 million in 2026 cap space (the most in the NFL, per Roster Management System)," Walder explained.
"Ramsey, who would probably push free agent signing Donte Jackson into a backup role, would raise the defensive ceiling for a team that could easily become a true contender," he added.
The Dolphins have publicly admitted that Ramsey is on the trade block, so a trade is inevitable at this point. However, a roadblock remains as a result of Ramsey's contract.
Ramsey, who is set to turn 31 in October, has $20.2 million in guaranteed money for the acquiring team to pick up in a trade, which will cause some teams to balk.
The Chargers wouldn't have to worry about that with their strong financial situation, and Los Angeles can easily part with Ramsey after 2025 thanks to the fact that he doesn't have any guaranteed money left on his deal after this season.
All that said, it remains to be seen if the Chargers would want to add Ramsey. Again, the Chargers have a strong cornerback group with Jackson, Cam Hart, Tarheeb Still and St-Juste, so there isn't really a need there.
However, there's also no question that adding Ramsey would further bolster a unit that is going to be up against a slew of talented quarterbacks in 2025.
Furthermore, Ramsey could offer support at multiple positions. On top of playing cornerback, there is a thought around the league that a move to safety could be in Ramsey's future.
Los Angeles already has a strong situation there, though, with Derwin James and Alohi Gilman as the starters, and with Elijah Molden and Tony Jefferson serving as backups.
The more you break it down, the more it's quite clear that adding Ramsey would be a luxury addition for Los Angeles more than anything else.
But there is no such thing as too much help in the secondary in a loaded AFC West and conference, and for a swap of late-round picks, it's not crazy to think the Chargers would bite on such a deal.
