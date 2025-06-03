Justin Herbert disrespected in FOX Sports' 2020 NFL Draft top players list
There's one reason that everyone around the NFL has been so high on the Los Angeles Chargers in the past couple of seasons.
Sure, the team has talent in a few areas, but quarterback Justin Herbert's potential has had those in the media salivating about him becoming the next star of the league.
This past season, Herbert turned that potential into more than just potential. Herbert ended the regular season with 23 touchdown passes and only three interceptions.
The postseason loss to the Houston Texans was an anomaly to how Herbert had played all season. However, the conversation is now shifted to if Herbert can play in the important games.
No matter the conversation, Herbert is a star. However, FOX Sports' recent countdown of top players from the 2020 NFL Draft might have slighted Herbert's talents.
The Chargers quarterback comes in at third in the countdown, behind Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.
It might be the wrong time to make this case since Hurts is coming off a Super Bowl win. However, there's an argument to be made that Herbert is the better quarterback.
Comparing their stats from last season, Herbert threw five more touchdowns than Hurts and two less interceptions during the regular season. However, winning a championship makes people forget the rest of the story.
