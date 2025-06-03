NFL analyst pumps the brakes on Chargers' Justin Herbert-Ladd McConkey hype train
As the Los Angeles Chargers looked for a wide receiver to step up for Justin Herbert in 2024, rookie Ladd McConkey answered the bell.
McConkey got off to a decent-but-not-great start to his first year in the NFL, but he really came on around the second half of the campaign.
The 23-year-old tallied 80 receiving yards or more in seven of his last 10 regular season games, including three contests north of 110 yards, and finished with over 1,100 yards in total.
As if that wasn't enough to leave fans excited, he then exploded in the Chargers' playoff loss to the tune of nine receptions for 197 yards and one touchdown.
Safe to say, the expectation is that McConkey is on his way to stardom thanks to his clear talent and his having a top-notch quarterback throwing him the ball in Herbert.
However, one analyst is pumping the brakes on the hype, which is already building after positive reports about McConkey's and Herbert's connection at OTAs.
Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon thinks it's very possible that defenses will do a better job keeping McConkey in check, and believes the presence of Tre Harris could impact his production, also.
"Ladd McConkey emerged as Justin Herbert's go-to guy in 2024." "Could the two take it to another level in McConkey's sophomore season? It's entirely possible, and it's not a bad sign that they've apparently been connecting beautifully this offseason," Gagnon wrote.
"But again, consider the circumstances. Opposing defenses are studying the Chargers offense more than the Chargers defense is. And the Bolts will want to make a strong effort to work in rookie Tre Harris. This feels like a potential fantasy football trap, at the very least," Gagnon concluded.
While it's certainly possible Harris could impact McConkey's stats, that's not something anyone should be betting on. Harris is, after all, just a rookie and there's no telling what he'll be in Year 1.
We've been disappointed with the Chargers' lack of an addition of an established wide receiver, which leaves McConkey and a bunch of shaky options in Harris, Quentin Johnston and Mike Williams. On top of that, Joshua Palmer is now in Buffalo.
With Los Angeles' wide receivers room not being much better than it was last season, Herbert is going to be targeting his favorite receiver early and often in 2025.
As a result, McConkey should get off to a faster start, so even if he doesn't have the kind of second half he posted in 2024, he could still surpass his rookie -year production.
After watching McConkey go to work last season, and thanks to his connection with Herbert, it's hard not to buy into the hype, and we fully believe McConkey will answer the bell once again in 2025 and cement himself as one of the game's elite slot receivers.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' Joe Alt bulldozes his way to Lane Johnson levels already in OT rankings
Chargers' X-factor spotlighted by PFF is pretty head-scratching
Chargers attacked what PFF says is team's biggest need multiple times
Should Chargers call Dolphins after key Jalen Ramsey deadline, trade rumors heat up?
Chargers linked to disgruntled superstar wide receiver in blockbuster trade idea
Chargers blockbuster trade pitch adds $32 million playmaker for Justin Herbert