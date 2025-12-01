Chargers' win over Raiders comes with some key takeaways, unsung heroes

The Los Angeles Chargers finally got back into the win column, as they completed the sweep of their division rivals in the Las Vegas Raiders. The Bolts came out of their bye week desperately needing a victory, as they were embarrassed by the Jacksonville Jaguars 35-6 in Week 11.

The Chargers never trailed in this game. After being tied at seven heading into halftime, the Bolts turned it up for three more touchdowns on the day. Here's some quick takeaways as the Chargers moved to 8-4 on the season.

Chargers vs Raiders quick takeaways, key players

RELATED: Justin Herbert injury update: Chargers QB needs 'medical procedure' after fracture

Kimani Vidal notched third 100-yard rushing game

Since filling in for the injured Omarion Hampton, Kimani Vidal has stepped up nicely as the Bolts' starter in the backfield. Has it been a rollercoaster on a week-to-week basis? Yes, but from a former sixth-round pick, the Chargers have to be pleased with Vidal's output.

Vidal ended the day with 126 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries.

Tony Jefferson's ridiculous INT

Another look at the ridiculous Tony Jefferson INT 👀



LVvsLAC on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXnxV pic.twitter.com/qKFGzZ075j — NFL (@NFL) November 30, 2025

Midway through the second quarter, the Chargers defense needed to come up big. Justin Herbert had just thrown a red zone interception, which gave the Raiders an unfavorable field position. Geno Smith would give it right back, as Donte Jackson's pass breakup ended up in the hands of Tony Jefferson for the interception.

RELATED: Chargers' Justin Herbert suffers dirty play from Maxx Crosby, causing major escalation

It was the Chargers' lone takeaway of the day, but a huge momentum shifter after a dreadful play the series prior.

Up & down day for Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert left the game early with a hand injury, but would return in the second quarter. A red zone interception would plague his performance regardless of the outcome of the game. It was Herbert's 10th interception of the season, a complete 180 from last year when he threw just three.

Herbert was able to finish the game with 151 yards and two touchdowns.

Chargers vs. Raiders Top Stat

126: Kimani Vidal's total rushing yards on the day.

Chargers vs. Raiders Player of the Game

It'll be Vidal, as he picked up his third 100-yard game this season and is up to over 500 on the year.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Justin Herbert injury update: Good news, bad result for Chargers vs. Raiders

Recap: Chargers overcome early mistakes and Herbert injury to grind down Raiders

Kimani Vidal, Jaret Patterson fantasy football outlook after Chargers' new RB rotation

Chargers get big victory over Raiders: Quick analysis and takeaways