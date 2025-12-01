Chargers' win over Raiders comes with some key takeaways, unsung heroes
The Los Angeles Chargers finally got back into the win column, as they completed the sweep of their division rivals in the Las Vegas Raiders. The Bolts came out of their bye week desperately needing a victory, as they were embarrassed by the Jacksonville Jaguars 35-6 in Week 11.
The Chargers never trailed in this game. After being tied at seven heading into halftime, the Bolts turned it up for three more touchdowns on the day. Here's some quick takeaways as the Chargers moved to 8-4 on the season.
Chargers vs Raiders quick takeaways, key players
RELATED: Justin Herbert injury update: Chargers QB needs 'medical procedure' after fracture
Kimani Vidal notched third 100-yard rushing game
Since filling in for the injured Omarion Hampton, Kimani Vidal has stepped up nicely as the Bolts' starter in the backfield. Has it been a rollercoaster on a week-to-week basis? Yes, but from a former sixth-round pick, the Chargers have to be pleased with Vidal's output.
Vidal ended the day with 126 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries.
Tony Jefferson's ridiculous INT
Midway through the second quarter, the Chargers defense needed to come up big. Justin Herbert had just thrown a red zone interception, which gave the Raiders an unfavorable field position. Geno Smith would give it right back, as Donte Jackson's pass breakup ended up in the hands of Tony Jefferson for the interception.
RELATED: Chargers' Justin Herbert suffers dirty play from Maxx Crosby, causing major escalation
It was the Chargers' lone takeaway of the day, but a huge momentum shifter after a dreadful play the series prior.
Up & down day for Justin Herbert
Justin Herbert left the game early with a hand injury, but would return in the second quarter. A red zone interception would plague his performance regardless of the outcome of the game. It was Herbert's 10th interception of the season, a complete 180 from last year when he threw just three.
Herbert was able to finish the game with 151 yards and two touchdowns.
Chargers vs. Raiders Top Stat
126: Kimani Vidal's total rushing yards on the day.
Chargers vs. Raiders Player of the Game
It'll be Vidal, as he picked up his third 100-yard game this season and is up to over 500 on the year.
