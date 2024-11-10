Chargers win vs. Titans: Quick analysis and takeaways from Week 10
The Los Angeles Chargers moved to 6-3 with a rather easy-looking 27-17 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 10.
There, Justin Herbert didn’t have to do all that much as his ground game carried the day and the elite defense took care of a Titans offense still trying to figure things out.
Here’s a quick look at some takeaways and details to know.
Quick Takeaways
Gus goes: Welcome back, Gus Edwards. The Chargers wanted to be a run-first team this season but lost Gus Edwards early on, leaving J.K. Dobbins to do it himself. But Sunday, freshly off injured reserve, Edwards looks super explosive and like a game-changer, even with the interior of the line missing a starter. He rushed for 55 yards on just 10 attempts.
Missing Mack: Star pass-rusher Khalil Mack battled an injury all week and was hardly on the field in the first half. That left names like Bud Dupree getting notable snap counts—not that it mattered, as the defense racked up seven sacks.
Top Stat
7: Number of sacks for the Chargers defense. Not bad with Mack hardly playing and Joey Bosa on a pitch count that again had him in the 20-snap range.
Player of the Game
Justin Herbert: Offensive line missing a starter? Huge questions at wideout? No problem for Herbert, who only had to attempt 18 passes. He completed 14 of them for 164 yards and a score. He ran for another score, gaining 32 yards on some key pickups.
What's Next
The Chargers hit the road for a primetime game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night that will say much about the AFC playoff race.
