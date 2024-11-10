Is Khalil Mack playing today? Injury updates for Chargers defender
Los Angeles Chargers star Khalil Mack has been the main topic of discussion when it comes to Week 10 injuries for the team.
Mack was on the first injury report of the week after attempting to shoot down injury talk despite limping off the field last week. Now, his status for Week 10 against the Tennessee Titans is a question mark.
Here’s a look at a list of running updates before kickoff.
Khalil Mack injury update
- Mack was questionable on the final injury report for Sunday after not doing much all week. The team is calling it a groin injury and remained relatively mum on the topic for most of the week.
Injury takeaway for Chargers
This could cause some big problems for the Chargers, considering Joey Bosa is once again questionable and making some notable admissions about his own playing time. They like Tuli Tuipulotu as a pass-rusher too, but there’s a reason we wondered if they should go sign a big-name free agent attempting a comeback.
The silver lining? If Mack can’t go or needs to be on a snap count, the Titans are a two-win team just only getting Will Levis back in the fold at quarterback.
