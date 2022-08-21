Skip to main content

Live In-Game Blog: Chargers vs. Cowboys Preseason Week 2

Follow along for live in-game updates of the Chargers vs. Cowboys preseason contest.

INGLEWOOD – This is the live blog for the Chargers' second preseason matchup against the Cowboys at SoFi Stadium. This page will undergo in-game updates with information and analysis from the press box.

Pregame

  • Date and time: Saturday, Aug. 20 at 7:00 p.m. PT
  • Location: SoFi Stadium
  • TV: KCBS-LA in Los Angeles and Orange County, KFMB in San Deigo County
  • Broadcast: Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Dan Fouts (color analyst), LaDainian Tomlinson and Hayley Elwood (sideline reporters).
  • Streaming: Chargers mobile website (iOS/Safari browsers only)
  • Radio: ATL FM-98.7, featuring Matt "Money" Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren

Notable players suited up during pregame warmups: Asante Samuel Jr., Michael Davis, Ja'Sir Taylor, Trey Pipkins III, Storm Norton, Zion Johnson, Chris Rumph, Josh Palmer and DeAndre Carter. 

First Quarter

Updates soon to come.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Aug 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers receivers Keenan Allen (13), Joe Reed (12), Maurice Ffrench (80) and Jason Moore Jr. (11) participate in drills during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

5 Things to Watch in the Chargers' Second Preseason Game vs. Cowboys

Aug 17, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) takes the snap from center Corey Linsley (63) against the Dallas Cowboys during joint practice at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers QB Justin Herbert Working Towards Adding a New Layer to His Game With the Help From C Corey Linsley

Aug 18, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws the ball as center Corey Linsley (63) and guard Zion Johnson (77) defend during joint practice against the Dallas Cowboys at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Photos: Shots From Chargers' Two-Day Joint Practice With Cowboys

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

Aug 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers receivers Keenan Allen (13), Joe Reed (12), Maurice Ffrench (80) and Jason Moore Jr. (11) participate in drills during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Game Day

5 Things to Watch in the Chargers' Second Preseason Game vs. Cowboys

By Nicholas Cothrel
Aug 17, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) takes the snap from center Corey Linsley (63) against the Dallas Cowboys during joint practice at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers QB Justin Herbert Working Towards Adding a New Layer to His Game With the Help From C Corey Linsley

By Nicholas Cothrel
Aug 18, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws the ball as center Corey Linsley (63) and guard Zion Johnson (77) defend during joint practice against the Dallas Cowboys at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Photos: Shots From Chargers' Two-Day Joint Practice With Cowboys

By Nicholas Cothrel
Aug 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers players huddle during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers Training Camp Observations: Run Defense Looks Strong vs. Cowboys, Justin Herbert's Time Spent After Practice and Other Notes From Day 16

By Nicholas Cothrel
Aug 17, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; A general overall view of the line of scrimmage as players wear Guardian helmet caps as Los Angeles Chargers center Will Clapp (76) snaps the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during joint practice at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers Training Camp Observations: Offensive Line Gets Tested vs. Cowboys in Joint Practice, Derwin James' Historic Contract and Other Notes From Day 15

By Nicholas Cothrel
Aug 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers receivers Keenan Allen (13), Joe Reed (12), Maurice Ffrench (80) and Jason Moore Jr. (11) participate in drills during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers and Cowboys Joint Practice Preview: What Players, Coaches are Aiming to Achieve Over the Next Two Days

By Nicholas Cothrel
Jun 14, 2022; Costa Mesa, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) catches the ball during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers Sign S Derwin James to Record-Breaking Contract Extension

By Nicholas Cothrel
Jun 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers Not Showing Signs of Worry Despite Derwin James' Contract Hold-In Lingering

By Nicholas Cothrel