Live In-Game Blog: Chargers vs. Cowboys Preseason Week 2
Follow along for live in-game updates of the Chargers vs. Cowboys preseason contest.
INGLEWOOD – This is the live blog for the Chargers' second preseason matchup against the Cowboys at SoFi Stadium. This page will undergo in-game updates with information and analysis from the press box.
Pregame
- Date and time: Saturday, Aug. 20 at 7:00 p.m. PT
- Location: SoFi Stadium
- TV: KCBS-LA in Los Angeles and Orange County, KFMB in San Deigo County
- Broadcast: Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Dan Fouts (color analyst), LaDainian Tomlinson and Hayley Elwood (sideline reporters).
- Streaming: Chargers mobile website (iOS/Safari browsers only)
- Radio: ATL FM-98.7, featuring Matt "Money" Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren
Notable players suited up during pregame warmups: Asante Samuel Jr., Michael Davis, Ja'Sir Taylor, Trey Pipkins III, Storm Norton, Zion Johnson, Chris Rumph, Josh Palmer and DeAndre Carter.
First Quarter
Updates soon to come.
Scroll to Continue
Read More
More from Charger Report
- 5 Things to Watch in the Chargers' Second Preseason Game vs. Cowboys
- Chargers QB Justin Herbert Working Towards Adding a New Layer to His Game With the Help From C Corey Linsley
- Chargers Training Camp Observations: Run Defense Looks Strong vs. Cowboys, Justin Herbert's Time Spent After Practice and Other Notes From Day 16
- Chargers Training Camp Observations: Offensive Line Gets Tested vs. Cowboys in Joint Practice, Derwin James' Historic Contract and Other Notes From Day 15
- Chargers Sign S Derwin James to Record-Breaking Contract Extension
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.